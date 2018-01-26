Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Tunisia removed from EU blacklist of tax havens [The Morning Call]

Tunisia removed from EU blacklist of tax havens [The Morning Call]
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Ministers’ Economic and Financial Affairs Council of the EU has removed Tunisia from the list of non-cooperative countries on taxes. In a

statement issued on wednesday, the ministry expressed its satisfaction with the decision. Last December, the EU issued a decision to include Tunisia on the list of countries that are considered tax havens

and non-cooperative. Tunisia then expressed its “surprise and dismay at being ‘unfairly’ classified in the blacklist.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..