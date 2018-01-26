Tunisia removed from EU blacklist of tax havens [The Morning Call]

The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Ministers’ Economic and Financial Affairs Council of the EU has removed Tunisia from the list of non-cooperative countries on taxes. In a

statement issued on wednesday, the ministry expressed its satisfaction with the decision. Last December, the EU issued a decision to include Tunisia on the list of countries that are considered tax havens

and non-cooperative. Tunisia then expressed its “surprise and dismay at being ‘unfairly’ classified in the blacklist.