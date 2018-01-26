Welcome to Africanews

Ramaphosa, Mnangagwa bedazzle Davos delegates with 'national' scarves

Daniel Mumbere

South Africa

Many of the African leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos are ‘seen as fresh’ including Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, South Africa’s Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, Angola’s Joao Lourenco and Somalia’s prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire.

While there have been a number of significant meetings and developments from the African contingent at Davos, social media users seem to have been fascinated by pictures of Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa wearing ‘matching’ scarves.

The scarves are representative of their respective countries’ flags and many members of the South African delegation at the form was wearing similar scarves.

The two leaders have also been hogging a lot of the media and investor attention as the world seeks to embrace the changes and promises of change in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Both have told the world that their countries are open to business and also shed light on the fates of their controversial predecessors, Jacob Zuma in South Africa and Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe.

Photo Credit: South African Presidency

