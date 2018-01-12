Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Sci tech

sci-tech

Trump denies 'shithole' comment: Africans and Haitians uphold Twitter outrage

Trump denies 'shithole' comment: Africans and Haitians uphold Twitter outrage
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Africa

United States president Donald John Trump has literally set social media platform – Twitter – ablaze with his shithole reference in relation to some African countries and Haiti vis – a – vis illegal immigration.

Trump is quoted to have said: “Why do we want all these people from Africa here? They’re shithole countries … We should have more people from Norway.”

He made the comments whiles meeting a bipartisan group of Senators at the White House on Thursday. He has tweeted today denying the use of the word.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!” his tweet read.

DACA: Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is a kind of administrative relief from deportation which protects eligible immigrant youth from deportation. Trump cancelled the program last year.

Twitter users have joined condemnation of the comments with a number of people slamming it as ‘racist,’ and uncalled for, especially from a president. There are those that poked fun at Trump.

Some people used beautiful photos of Haiti and parts of Africa to challenge Trump’s position whiles others through their comments sought to educate the U.S. president.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..