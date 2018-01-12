Trump denies 'shithole' comment: Africans and Haitians uphold Twitter outrage

United States president Donald John Trump has literally set social media platform – Twitter – ablaze with his shithole reference in relation to some African countries and Haiti vis – a – vis illegal immigration.

Trump is quoted to have said: “Why do we want all these people from Africa here? They’re shithole countries … We should have more people from Norway.”

He made the comments whiles meeting a bipartisan group of Senators at the White House on Thursday. He has tweeted today denying the use of the word.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!” his tweet read.

DACA: Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is a kind of administrative relief from deportation which protects eligible immigrant youth from deportation. Trump cancelled the program last year.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Twitter users have joined condemnation of the comments with a number of people slamming it as ‘racist,’ and uncalled for, especially from a president. There are those that poked fun at Trump.

Some people used beautiful photos of Haiti and parts of Africa to challenge Trump’s position whiles others through their comments sought to educate the U.S. president.

I am Robert Alai, from a #Shithole country called Kenya. #ShitholeTrump — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) January 12, 2018

I’m a proud son of the shining continent called Africa. My heritage is deeply rooted in my Kenyan roots. Africa is NO #shithole, mr. trump. pic.twitter.com/9j9rMWyki7 — Bernard Lagat (@Lagat1500) January 12, 2018

Please don’t confuse the #shithole leaders we Africans elect with our beautiful continent. Our leaders are shit like dotard Trump. Our motherland is the most blessed continent that has been raped by imperialists in collaboration with our shitty misleaders for generations. pic.twitter.com/hJVYYo0VlC — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) January 12, 2018

For the record, in his 356 days, President Trump has now made news on Africa only twice. #Shithole and the fictional republic of #Nambia. — Joe Parkinson (@JoeWSJ) January 12, 2018

Botswana always leads from the front. It asks the US Governemnt to clarify if Botswana is regarded as #shithole country ✊? pic.twitter.com/0fRjJAfJMt — Vauldi Carelse (@vauldicarelse) January 12, 2018