Black boy in racist H&M hoodie ad appears on Angola wall painting

The black boy in the middle of a ‘racist’ advert by Swedish designer H&M continues to make news headlines. He has been spotted in Angola’s capital Luanda.

Not physically though, the now viral photo of the boy in his green hoodie has inspired a graffiti art on an ancient building in Luanda – the most expensive global capital for expatriates.

The photo was shared by an Angolan photographer on instagram. Rui Sergio Afonso attached fourth hashtags to his post. #luanda #angola #candongueiro #thecoolestmonkeyinthejungle.

The post has raked over 160 likes within four hours of having posted it. Commenters have hailed the artist behind it. “Is this real? Did someone paint this on the wall – quick work!!” one person posted.

After the social media backlash that greeted the H&M advert that clad the boy in a hoodie with the inscription “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle,” most artists have moved to edit the inscription.

American entertainer Puff Daddy, basketball ace Le Bron James and Belgian international and Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku are among those who have expressed outrage along with thousand others on social media.

The company pulled down the advert which was on the website of its U.K. branch and subsequently rendered an apology. “We’re deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print,” the statement read.

The apology has, however, done little to remedy the outrage on Twitter especially. Others also slammed the apology as a no apology whiles artists continue to post varied renditions of the photo.

Photo credit: sergioafonso (Instagram)