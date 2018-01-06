Over 2000 evacuated as cyclone Ava closes in on Madagascar

989 people have been displaced by Cyclone Ava in Madagascar. This is according to an initial assessment by the National Bureau of Disaster Risk Management.

In Tamative, one of the most affected areas in the island country located on the south-east coast of Africa, hundreds of victims have taken refuge in shelters like the gymnasium and public institutions.

The surrounding villages are also reported to have faced a lot of damage on Friday afternoon with roads cut off, rising waters, broken trees, roofs washed away and houses destroyed.

In the capital, Antananarivo, the heavy rain showers of the last few days have left about one hundred victims. The city council of Antananarivo has sent pallets to help these victims sleep in makeshift shelters.

The National Bureau of Disaster Risk Management also reports more than 2,000 preventively evacuated people and 5 destroyed school facilities.

Meteorologist had predicted that Ava, an equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane would weaken into a moderate tropical storm after interaction with land on Friday afternoon.

Further weakening was expected during the first half of the weekend as it hugged the coast of eastern Madagascar.