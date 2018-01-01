New Year, Grand Plans; African leaders usher in 2018 with promises

As people celebrated the new year with prayers, parties and fireworks, many African leaders took to social media to share their congratulations and also share their plans for the year ahead.

Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta reminded the citizens of the achievements of his government in his first term of office and committed to do even more in his next term starting with 2018.

I will work every single day in 2018 to deliver. I urge you to include in your New Year resolutions a pledge to greet every new day with renewed dedication to add value in your job, and to become your neighbour’s minder and protector. December 31, 2017

For Uganda, President Museveni’s message was about apreciating to the age limit amendment legislators and conducting a lesson in ideology for all opposed to his government’s policies.

I wish all Ugandans a successful 2018 and continue to expose the confusing agents. Find my full New Year message here: https://t.co/lkunFqIYlM pic.twitter.com/AopKX9awFw — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) January 1, 2018

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged the fuel scarcity crisis that rocked his country, and then went on to explain that his government is focusing on addressing the ‘huge infrastructural deficit’.

We are going to make significant in-roads in advancing road, rail and power projects across the country. #PMBNewYearSpeech — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 1, 2018

Burkina Faso’s Roch Kabore used the new year address to announce major projects the government will be embarking on including a reform of the renumeration system for civil servants.

J’annonce que dès le mois de février, le Gouvernement engagera une réforme du système des rémunérations, en concertation avec les partenaires sociaux et les autres composantes de la Nation pour donner naissance à une fonction publique moderne et dynamique.#Message31dec pic.twitter.com/T1ko0xZUWH — Roch M. C. KABORE (@rochkaborepf) December 31, 2017

Elsewhere in the world, leaders addressed their nations including French president Emmanuel Macron who thanked his nation for entrusting him with the mandate.

Je vous présente tous mes vœux pour 2018. pic.twitter.com/QCRFHdmA5w — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 31, 2017

HAPPY NEW YEAR! We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and much faster than anyone thought possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017