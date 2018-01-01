Welcome to Africanews

New Year, Grand Plans; African leaders usher in 2018 with promises

As people celebrated the new year with prayers, parties and fireworks, many African leaders took to social media to share their congratulations and also share their plans for the year ahead.

Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta reminded the citizens of the achievements of his government in his first term of office and committed to do even more in his next term starting with 2018.

For Uganda, President Museveni’s message was about apreciating to the age limit amendment legislators and conducting a lesson in ideology for all opposed to his government’s policies.

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged the fuel scarcity crisis that rocked his country, and then went on to explain that his government is focusing on addressing the ‘huge infrastructural deficit’.

Burkina Faso’s Roch Kabore used the new year address to announce major projects the government will be embarking on including a reform of the renumeration system for civil servants.

Elsewhere in the world, leaders addressed their nations including French president Emmanuel Macron who thanked his nation for entrusting him with the mandate.

