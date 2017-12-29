Welcome to Africanews

Weah gets congrats from African, global leaders and football world

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Liberia

African leaders are extending congratulations to their newest counterpart, George Weah, after the 51-year-old was declared president-elect after winning a December 26 presidential runoff.

Beyond diplomatic correspondence that are sent away from the public view, a number of them have used social media platform Twitter to extend their felicitations.

The first to tweet was Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta who was later followed by Burundi’s Pierre Nkurunziza – he described Weah as a motivation to Burundi and Africa.

Since then, Somalia’s presidency, Burkina Faso’s president Roch Marc Kabore – the first in West Africa and Emmanuel Macron of France have all sent tweets of congrats to Weah on his electoral victory.

“President-elect Weah’s victory is a triumph of democracy. Kenya will stand with Liberia, for we believe that Pan-African cooperation will win every African the prosperity and freedom they deserve. I look forward to working with President Weah in the service of those ideals,” he added.

