Kenya's Kenyatta, Burundi's Nkurunziza congratulate Weah

Following the provisional results which showed that George Weah has an unassailable lead of 61.5% after 98 percent of votes cast had been tallied, Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta and Burundi’s president Pierre Nkurunziza have taken to social media to congratulate the president-elect.

From Kenyatta who himself won a hugely contested presidential election this year.

My very warmest congratulations to President-elect GeorgeWeahOff . His excellence and persistence have now won him the leadership of his people. Kenya sends its very best wishes to him and his administration. We look forward to closer ties in the years ahead. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/YZgaET8Kgh — Uhuru Kenyatta (UKenyatta) December 28, 2017

And from Burundi’s football loving president, Pierre Nkurunziza

Congratulations to GeorgeWeahOff , most likely President elect of Liberia. His talents have made him an exceptional footballer and will certainly make him a Great Statesman. He's an inspiration for Burundi and for Africa. https://t.co/RbHXHUjF9R — Pierre Nkurunziza (pnkurunziza) December 28, 2017

Weah also took to social media where he committed to deliver change to his fellow Liberians, hours after the announcement was made by Liberia’s electoral commission.

In a tweet, Weah said he ‘deeply feels the emotion of all the nation’.

My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation. I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today. Change is on. — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 28, 2017

The Liberians responded with appeals and congratulatory messages.

Deliver

Deliver

Deliver

Fight poverty

Fight Corruption

Deliver decent services

Invest in Education

Deliver

Deliver

Preach unity

Good luck — Mandzunya wa Azania (@BraMango) December 28, 2017

This is a win for Africa. It’s about time. Congratulations Mr. President. Lean not on the understanding of the corrupt. Africans forget very fast. Today you are good tomorrow something else. You deserve your win. — Monicah Bucher (@Nashnicah) December 28, 2017

Congratulations on this happy and long-awaited event for change in Africa especially for your country, Liberia! — Mariam K. (@MariamIndou) December 28, 2017

As the electoral commission announces final results tomorrow, more African and global leaders are expected to congratulate the ex-football star who has made history to become the first football player to be elected to the office of president in his country.