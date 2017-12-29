Kenya's Kenyatta, Burundi's Nkurunziza congratulate Weah

Liberia
Following the provisional results which showed that George Weah has an unassailable lead of 61.5% after 98 percent of votes cast had been tallied, Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta and Burundi’s president Pierre Nkurunziza have taken to social media to congratulate the president-elect.
From Kenyatta who himself won a hugely contested presidential election this year.
My very warmest congratulations to President-elect— Uhuru Kenyatta (UKenyatta) December 28, 2017
GeorgeWeahOff. His excellence and persistence have now won him the leadership of his people. Kenya sends its very best wishes to him and his administration. We look forward to closer ties in the years ahead. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/YZgaET8Kgh
And from Burundi’s football loving president, Pierre Nkurunziza
Congratulations to— Pierre Nkurunziza (pnkurunziza) December 28, 2017
GeorgeWeahOff, most likely President elect of Liberia. His talents have made him an exceptional footballer and will certainly make him a Great Statesman. He's an inspiration for Burundi and for Africa. https://t.co/RbHXHUjF9R
Weah also took to social media where he committed to deliver change to his fellow Liberians, hours after the announcement was made by Liberia’s electoral commission.
In a tweet, Weah said he ‘deeply feels the emotion of all the nation’.
My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation. I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today. Change is on.— George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 28, 2017
The Liberians responded with appeals and congratulatory messages.
Deliver— Mandzunya wa Azania (@BraMango) December 28, 2017
Deliver
Deliver
Fight poverty
Fight Corruption
Deliver decent services
Invest in Education
Deliver
Deliver
Preach unity
Good luck
This is a win for Africa. It’s about time. Congratulations Mr. President. Lean not on the understanding of the corrupt. Africans forget very fast. Today you are good tomorrow something else. You deserve your win.— Monicah Bucher (@Nashnicah) December 28, 2017
Congratulations on this happy and long-awaited event for change in Africa especially for your country, Liberia!— Mariam K. (@MariamIndou) December 28, 2017
As the electoral commission announces final results tomorrow, more African and global leaders are expected to congratulate the ex-football star who has made history to become the first football player to be elected to the office of president in his country.
