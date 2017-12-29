Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Kenya's Kenyatta, Burundi's Nkurunziza congratulate Weah

Kenya's Kenyatta, Burundi's Nkurunziza congratulate Weah
Daniel Mumbere

Liberia

Following the provisional results which showed that George Weah has an unassailable lead of 61.5% after 98 percent of votes cast had been tallied, Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta and Burundi’s president Pierre Nkurunziza have taken to social media to congratulate the president-elect.

From Kenyatta who himself won a hugely contested presidential election this year.

And from Burundi’s football loving president, Pierre Nkurunziza

Weah also took to social media where he committed to deliver change to his fellow Liberians, hours after the announcement was made by Liberia’s electoral commission.

In a tweet, Weah said he ‘deeply feels the emotion of all the nation’.

The Liberians responded with appeals and congratulatory messages.

As the electoral commission announces final results tomorrow, more African and global leaders are expected to congratulate the ex-football star who has made history to become the first football player to be elected to the office of president in his country.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..