'We are on the verge of making history' – Weah assures supporters

George Weah, former Liberian footballer presidential aspirant has told his supporters that they are on the verge of making history.

This is in apparent reference to victory in the December 26 presidential runoff vote between his Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and the Unity Party (UP) led by incumbent vice-president, Joseph Boakai.

“I am deeply grateful to my family, my friends, and my loyal supporters who contributed to our campaign during this extremely long election season. We are on the verge of making history for our people,” the 51-year-old said in a tweet after close of polls on Tuesday December 26.

It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honoring me with your vote today. It is a great hope. #Liberia #Liberia2017 — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 26, 2017

This is Weah’s second presidential shot having lost his first attempt to outgoing Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. He won the first round of the 2006 vote but was defeated in the second round. Many blamed his political immaturity for his loss.

In 2011, he contested in the capacity of vice presidential candidate along with Winston Turnbull but Sirleaf and the Unity Party went on to secure a second term. Three years on, Weah was elected to the Senate.

He is running this time as the standard bearer of the Congress For Democratic Change (CDC) with his vice presidential candidate Howard-Jewel Taylor. A senator and ex-wife of former president Charles Taylor who is currently serving a jail term for war crimes in neighbouring Sierra Leone.

Vote counting started after close of polls and went on throughout the evening. The National Elections Commission (NEC) said it will begin releasing preliminary results later today. Its chairman Jerome Korkoya said the process had been an improvement on the first round in October.

Even though the NEC has insisted that it was the only body mandated to announce any results, journalists covering the polls are hinting of a Weah victory going by the trend of results announced at precincts so far.