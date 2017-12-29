How Weah beat Boakai to become Liberia president [Official figures]

Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC) on Thursday announced results from the country’s December 26 presidential runoff. The vote was against George Weah of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and the ruling Unity Party (UP).

The NEC boss, Jerome Korkoya, declared Weah winner of the vote with 61.5% having collated and certified results from 98.1% of polling units (5,286 out of 5,390).

The voter tun out was put at 56% representing 1,198,984 voters. The highest turnout was in Montserrado County where Weah has been a senator since 2014. The county accounted for about half of the votes Weah garnered (508,080 representing 65.3% turnout).

Nimba and Bong counties followed with 119,661 and 113,517 voters respectively. All the thirteen other counties had figures less than 100,000. The number of voters per county is reported below with the percentage reported so far.

County Votes (Percentage reported)