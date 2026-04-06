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Middle East War: Trump ramps up threats against Iran

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP
By Rédaction Africanews

USA

U.S. President Donald Trump has made another threat against Iran, as the U.S. and Israel press ahead with their campaign of air strikes across the country.

On Monday, Trump warned that the entire country could be 'taken out' on Tuesday.

"Late Thursday night, an American F-15 fighter jet went down deep inside enemy territory in Iran while participating in Operation Epic Fury, where we're doing unbelievably well, well at a level that nobody's ever seen before. The entire country [Iran] could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night," he said.

It comes after the U.S. president made an expletive laden warning against Iran on social media, threatening to bomb critical infrastructure if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran has effectively blockaded the vital shipping lane for oil since the beginning of the conflict.

Israel meanwhile bombed Iran's largest petrochemical complex on Monday; the plant's operator then said the situation was 'under control'.

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