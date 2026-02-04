Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, son of Moammar Gadhafi, killed in Zintan, Libyan officials say

Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son of former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, has been killed in the town of Zintan, Libyan officials said on Tuesday.

The circumstances of his death have not been announced but local media are reporting that he was killed by armed men in his home.

Born in June 1972, Seif al-Islam earned a PhD at the London School of Economics and was seen as the reformist face of the Gadhafi regime.

Moammar Gadhafi was toppled in a NATO-backed popular uprising in 2011 after more than 40 years in power.

He was killed the same year amid the ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war.

Seif al-Islam Gadhafi was captured while attempting to flee to neighboring Niger. The fighters released him in June 2017 and had since lived in Zintan.

A Libyan court convicted him of inciting violence and murdering protesters, and sentenced him to death in absentia in 2015.

He was also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising.