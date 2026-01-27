Trump says Justice Department is investigating Somali American congresswoman Ilhan Omar

United States President Donald Trump is ramping up its attacks against Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump suggested the Department of Justice and Congress were investigating Omar’s wealth.

He claimed Omar left Somalia in the 1990s with “with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars.”

Omar's latest financial disclosure, from May 2025, showed her net worth increased due to her husband. The couple have assets of between $6 million and $30 million, according to the Wall Street Journal and Politico.

“Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking,” the congresswoman said on X. She accused the US president of “deflecting” from his “failures” with “lies and conspiracy theories” and said “years of 'investigations' into her resources have found nothing.”

Ilhan Omar is the first Somali American in the US Congress. Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised her background since her first election to the House of Representatives in 2018.

In recent weeks, she faced renewed attacks from the US president, amid his wider verbal assaults against the Somali community. Last week, Trump said Omar should be jailed or deported to Somalia.

Trump has especially accused Minnesota’s Somali residents of being responsible for a massive welfare fraud scandal in the state.

Trump's latest attack against Omar also comes at a time of increased tensions between Minnesota and the federal government regarding immigration and ICE raids.