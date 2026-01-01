Morocco: Surfers celebrate the New Year on the waves of Taghazout

To kick off 2026, some people chose to swap traditional New Year’s celebrations for the salty air of the ocean.

In the popular seaside resort of Taghazout, on Morocco’s Atlantic coast, surfers did not hesitate to put on their wetsuits and grab their surfboards.

The enthusiasts from Morocco and abroad gathered in the water from the early hours of New Year's Day, to share a unique moment. For some, it was a particularly enjoyable way to escape the European cold.

“I wanted to spend the first day of 2026 on the waves, rather than in Paris in the cold. I also wanted to smile on the first day of 2026,” says French surfer Léa.

Each year, Taghazout attracts a growing number of visitors, especially during the end-of-year holidays. Its mild climate, consistent waves, and friendly atmosphere make this fishing village a favoured destination for surf lovers.

“Foreign tourists like to celebrate together, especially during the New Year holidays,” said local surf instructor Said Ait Aissa. “They usually look for the most beautiful places to spend their holidays, and Taghazout is often their first destination. They enjoy surfing and the sun.”

Blending sport, nature, and a spirit of togetherness, these surfers chose to turn the page on the past year by embracing the gentle waves of the Moroccan Atlantic.