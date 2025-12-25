Al-Shabab remains major threat to stability in Somalia and neighboring countries, UN experts warn

The al-Shabab extremist group continues to pose the greatest immediate threat to peace and stability in Somalia and the wider region, including neighboring Kenya, U.N. experts warned in a report released Wednesday. Despite ongoing military efforts by Somali and international forces to curb its activities, al-Shabab’s ability to execute complex, asymmetric attacks remains undiminished.

The group, which is linked to al-Qaida, not only carries out deadly attacks but also maintains a sophisticated network of extortion, forced recruitment, and effective propaganda. The report highlighted an attempted assassination of Somalia's president on March 18 in Mogadishu, underscoring the persistent danger posed by the group in the capital.

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday voted to extend the mandate for the African Union’s peacekeeping force in Somalia until December 31, 2026. This force, which includes 11,826 personnel, plays a key role in stabilizing the country amid ongoing threats from al-Shabab.

In neighboring Kenya, the extremist group’s influence is felt through a range of attacks, including improvised explosive devices, kidnappings, and raids, particularly in counties bordering Somalia. The report revealed that al-Shabab has averaged six attacks per month in Kenya this year.

The panel also raised concerns over the growth of the Islamic State’s presence in Somalia, noting that although smaller than al-Shabab, the group’s expansion poses a significant security threat to the region.