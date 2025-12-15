Morocco braces for an AFCON festival beyond football

Less than a week before the kick-off of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the countdown has begun. In the host cities, final preparations are underway and the tournament atmosphere is gradually taking shape.

Flags of the participating teams, banners and CAN colours are appearing in the streets and along the main avenues.

Fan zones are also fine-tuning their setups to welcome supporters in the best possible conditions.

In Casablanca, however, enthusiasm among the general public still seems relatively muted, apart from billboards displaying the CAN countdown.

“The excitement isn’t really visible here, especially in Casablanca, apart from a few posters announcing the countdown. But I think this CAN will be a success, at least in terms of logistics and organisation. It will only truly be a success if Morocco wins the tournament,” said one resident.

Others believe the passion will surge as soon as the competition begins. “We’re now less than a week from the CAN, and I think the excitement is about to explode. Everyone is waiting for the start, for that first match, that first ball, that first kick-off to launch what is going to be an extraordinary celebration,” explained another supporter.

“We can already see it: even the diasporas here in Morocco. Senegalese, Malians and fans from all the other participating nations, everyone will answer the call, everyone will be here to make this CAN a success. In the end, we often say it: the CAN is much more than football, it’s a big festival,” a supporter said.

Although the competition officially kicks off on Sunday, 21 December, excitement is already building. And with the arrival of visitors and the start of the matches, the passion is expected to sweep across the entire country.