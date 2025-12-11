Welcome to Africanews

FIFA Arab Cup quarter-finals: Morocco team preps for match against Syria

Morocco's team work out prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Qatar

This year's FIFA Arab Cup is taking place from 1st to 18th December in Qatar. Next to the match between Morocco and Syria, Palestine and Saudi Arabia are also set to meet in the second quarter-final of the tournament taking place on Thursday afternoon.

Morocco prepared to face Syria in the third of the FIFA Arab Cup quarter-finals at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday.

Tarik Sektioui's team finished on top of Group B with seven points after victories against Saudi Arabia (1-0), and Comoros (3-1) and drawing 0-0 against Oman. Syria qualified as second in Group A with five points after drawing against Palestine (0-0), Qatar (1-1) and beating Tunisia (1-0).

Morocco is hoping to win their second Arab Cup after becoming champions in 2012.

On Friday, the other two quarter-final matches are set to take place, leading to encounters between Jordan and Iraq, as well as Algeria and the United Arab Emirates.

