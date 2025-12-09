Welcome to Africanews

Wilfried Zaha back with Ivory Coast to defend Africa Cup of Nations title

Ivory Coast's Wilfried Zaha, chases the ball during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group E soccer match between Ivory Coast and Algeria at in Douala, Cameroon, Jan. 20, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Ivory Coast

After two years out of the national team, Wilfried Zaha was recalled Tuesday by the Ivory Coast to help defend its Africa Cup of Nations title at the tournament starting this month.

The 33-year-old Zaha, who played in Major League Soccer this year for Charlotte on loan from Galatasaray, was included in a 26-player squad by coach Emerse Faé. Yan Diomande of Leipzig and Manchester United’s Amad Diallo are also in the team.

Ivory Coast is in a group with Mozambique, Cameroon and Gabon at the Dec. 21-Jan—18 tournament in Morocco.

Zaha, the longtime Crystal Palace winger, played at three AFCON tournaments but was not selected for the host nation for the previous edition in 2024.

Ivory Coast then fired coach Jean-Louis Gasset after struggling in the group stage, and his assistant Faé was promoted to lead the team through a stunning knockout phase to the title.

Faé did not recall Zaha for subsequent World Cup qualifiers, but Ivory Coast still won its group to advance to next year's tournament in North America.

Zaha has played 33 times for the Ivory Coast and scored five goals. Born in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, he grew up in London and played two friendly games for England before getting FIFA permission to change his international eligibility.

