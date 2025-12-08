Uganda: opposition leader Bobi Wine says he was beaten by security forces

The prominent opposition candidate and former pop star Bobi Wine said in posts on social network X late on Saturday that he was attacked while campaigning in the north of the country.

Beaten by security forces, together with his campaigning aides and supporters: this is what Ugandan opposition politician Bobi Wine said in a series of posts on X over the weekend.

Posting videos and photos of chaotic scenes of violence taking place in the northern city of Gulu, Wine said that the alleged security forces, who were not all in uniform during the events, also vandalised the sound system used by the campaign team. Earlier in the week "the military attacked and vandalised" the office of Wine's team in Gulu, according to the posts.

Some people who were attacked reportedly had to be taken to hospital.

The scenes marked an escalation of violence ahead of the presidential election set for 15 January 2026.

It will be the second time that Bobi Wine will challenge current president Yoweri Museveni, who is seeking a sixth term as leader of the country. Museveni is currently 81 years old and has been ruling the country since 1986. He is widely qualified as a dictator.