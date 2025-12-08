Benin's largest city Cotonou resumes normalcy after failed coup attempt

Traffic in the Benin capital of Cotonou resumed on Monday following an attempted coup that shook the country a day earlier.

Calm returned to Benin's administrative center, after sporadic gunshots were heard across the city throughout Sunday, but a heavy presence of soldiers remained on the streets.

The apparent leader of the failed coup is on the run and the fate of hostages remains unclear a day after a group of soldiers attempted to overthrow the government of the West African nation.

“A coup in Benin is something that surprised me. We don't need that. We thank the army for doing its job,” said Annick Somavo, a resident of Cotonou opening her store on Monday morning.

The soldiers calling themselves the Committee for Refoundation stormed the national television station Sunday and announced the removal of President Patrice Talon, dissolution of the government and suspension of all state institutions.

By Sunday afternoon, the coup was foiled by Benin's military, supported by Nigerian air and ground forces, which launched a series of attacks against fleeing mutineers.

Although Beninese authorities assured that the coup attempt had failed, sporadic gunfire was heard in Cotonou, throughout Sunday, causing confusion among residents.

Nigeria's neighbors deployed military aircraft as part of the regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, to stop the mutineers' plan.

Talon described the coup late Sunday as a “senseless adventure” and said the situation was under control.

He vowed to punish mutineers and ensure the safety of hostages, including some believed to be senior military officers.

Following its independence from France in 1960, the West African nation has witnessed multiple coups.

Since 1991, the country has been politically stable following the two-decade rule of Marxist-Leninist Mathieu Kérékou.

In January, two associates of Talon were sentenced to 20 years in prison for an alleged 2024 coup plot.

Last month, the country’s legislature extended the presidential term of office from five to seven years, keeping the term limit at two.