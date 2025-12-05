Morocco: Al Hoceima suspends classes as severe weather hits the region

Authorities in the northern Moroccan city of Al Hoceima have suspended all school activities as severe weather conditions continue to affect the region.

The decision, announced on Thursday, applies to both public and private schools and aims to protect students, teachers and staff from potential risks linked to the worsening weather. Local officials say the suspension will remain in place until conditions stabilize.

According to meteorological reports, heavy rainfall and powerful winds have been recorded across several provinces, raising concerns over flooding, road hazards and transportation disruptions. Parents and guardians have been urged to keep children at home and to monitor official updates from local authorities.

The temporary shutdown is part of wider precautionary measures taken across northern Morocco as the country faces a new wave of unstable weather, including rain, snowfall in higher elevations, and colder temperatures. Emergency teams have been placed on alert as authorities work to reduce risks and ensure public safety.

Schools are expected to reopen once weather conditions return to normal and safety assessments are completed.