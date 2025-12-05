Welcome to Africanews

Former South African president Jacob Zuma returned to court on Thursday, alongside French arms manuf

Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

South Africa

Zuma faces 18 charges — including corruption, fraud and money laundering — over allegations that he received more than 700 illegal payments tied to a 1999 arms deal. He has denied all accusations, calling the case a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

The corruption trial has dragged on for nearly 20 years, repeatedly stalled by appeals and legal challenges from Zuma and Thales. Prosecutors told Judge Nkosinathi Chili that these tactics have delayed the case for 18 years, noting that all previous attempts to block the trial have been dismissed.

Zuma’s legal team continues to question the impartiality of lead prosecutor Billy Downer, while arguing that the deaths of two key Thales executives have weakened their ability to mount a proper defense.

The former president’s legal troubles extend beyond this case. In 2021, he was jailed for contempt of court after refusing to testify before the Zondo Commission. He later won early release after his sentence was commuted.

Zuma is also fighting a ruling ordering him to repay $1.6 million in state-funded legal fees from his corruption defense. He is appealing the judgment, insisting he is not liable.

The court is expected to decide whether Zuma and Thales can continue appealing — or must finally proceed to trial.

