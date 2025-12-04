Saudi Arabia and Comoros prepare for crucial Arab Cup group B clash

Saudi Arabia and Comoros are gearing up for a decisive showdown on Friday in Round Two of the FIFA Arab Cup Group B. Both teams approach the encounter with contrasting momentum but shared urgency, as they look to strengthen their standing in the tournament.

Saudi Arabia began their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Oman, a result that assistant coach François Rodrigues believes was essential for setting the tone of their tournament.

“First of all, it was very important for us to get off to a good start in this tournament because we realise that the matches are very difficult,” Rodrigues said. “When you see the top teams in this tournament are also struggling, it was crucial for us to get off to a good start. That's what we did against Oman, who were very tough to play against. So we’re very happy to have already won this first match.”

Looking ahead to their second game, Rodrigues stressed caution and respect for Comoros, highlighting the individual talent within the island nation’s squad. “Tomorrow, we also have a difficult match… this is a good team with some very talented individual players. We have a lot of respect for this team, but we’re going to make sure we can continue to build on this first match.”

Comoros, meanwhile, enter the match determined to bounce back from their 3-1 opening defeat to Morocco — one of the tournament favourites. Head coach Hamada Jambay revealed that extensive analysis and renewed focus have been central to the team’s preparations.

“There was a lot of discussion with the players. We reviewed the match, analysed it thoroughly and then said we had to play — enjoy ourselves, play to the best of our ability,” Jambay explained. “We had a timid first half against Morocco, but in the second half, we played very well. The 3-1 score was justified against Morocco, which is a great team, but Saudi Arabia is something else.”

Jambay added that his squad is fully focused and aware of the stakes. “We’ve prepared well and, frankly, our players know what they want to achieve. It’s the second match, so we can’t afford to slip up. We need to get a result.”

Friday’s encounter will mark the first-ever meeting between Saudi Arabia and Comoros, adding further intrigue as Group B begins to take shape. Both sides will be eager to secure points that could prove decisive in their push for qualification to the knockout stages.