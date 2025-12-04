AFCON Morocco 2025 Diaspora Tour continues with Day 1 of a two-day stop in Paris

The Paris stop on Wednesday of the Diaspora Tour, held to promote next month’s AFCON in Morocco, brought together prominent figures from African football as the trophy was unveiled to the public near the Eiffel Tower.

Former Ivory Coast defender and AFCON champion Yaya Touré praised the organisation of the upcoming AFCON, adding that the main favourites are Morocco, Senegal, and Egypt.

Senegal defender Moussa Niakhaté said the tournament will serve as a preview of what Morocco is capable of delivering as a co-host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

“It (the 2030 World Cup) will be very important for African football and also for the culture because all the light will be in Africa. In 2010, it was already the case with South Africa. Now it will be very important in Morocco, and I think the next AFCON will be just a little test before the big World Cup. So I'm very happy for that, and this shows that African football is progressing.”

This will be the 35th edition of the biennial competition, and the first time the Africa Cup of Nations has been scheduled over the Christmas and New Year period.

Hosts Morocco will face Comoros in the opening match on December 21st at Rabat’s newly completed 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which will also stage the final on January 18th.

The Diaspora Tour continues in Paris on the 4th of December.