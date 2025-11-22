Niger: Thousands of people welcome General Tchiani back to Niamey after nationwide tour

General Abdourahamane Tchiani arrived in Niamey on Thursday night, marking the end of a weekslong trip throughout Niger.

In Niamey, thousands of people turned out to welcome him along the route from the airport to the presidential palace.

For activist Zakari Bizo, seeing the Nigerien president return from his tour is a source of "great joy and pleasure."

"The message we were waiting for was to stand united and build the country together," he said. "I think that building this country is what interests us all."

For more than 10 years, Niger has been facing terrorism in virtually every region of the country.

During his tour, Tchiani called on the population to be more resilient and on the military to be more vigilant against the fighters of armed terrorist groups.

The trip was an attempt to both reassure the population and assert his authority, more than two years after the coup that brought him to power and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Dr. Iro Tanimoun, an activist and supporter of Tchiani, came all the way to Resistance Square to greet the military leader. He believes that by going out to meet the people, Tchiani has shown his willingness to make sacrifices.

"He has travelled to every corner of this country, from the most remote areas of Téra [on the border with Burkina Faso] to Assamaka [on the border with Algeria], from Gaya to Diffa. That is something to be proud of," Tanimoun said.

The economy, health, security and agricultural production were among many topics discussed by the Nigerien president during his trip.