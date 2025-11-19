South Africa says security services are ready for G20 summit this weekend

With just a few days to go to the first ever G20 leaders’ summit in Africa, South Africa’s security cluster says it is ready to secure delegates from around the world.

On Wednesday, the acting Minister of Police and the National Police Commissioner rallied troops at a parade in Soweto saying they must act decisively against troublemakers.

The police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, told officers the country was depending on them for the summit to go off smoothly.

“The hope is on you so, make sure that when you deal with society and the delegations, you give that smile, and when you deal with criminals, handle them the way you're supposed to deal with a criminal," he said.

“We want you to do the work in terms of the constitution, in terms of all various laws that we have in the country and make sure that you do it with all your best and dedication,” he added.

The police service said protests at the summit in Johannesburg will only be allowed in designated areas around the venue.

Several civil society groups are planning to hold demonstrations over the weekend, and it said those who failed to comply would face the full might of the law.

A hard lockdown will be enforced from Friday around the summit venue which will remain in place until Monday.