Football: Morocco extend record run of victories in match against Uganda

With a month to go to the Africa Cup of Nations, host Morocco has extended its record-breaking run of victories.

It beat Uganda 4-0 in a friendly international in Tangier on Tuesday bringing its successive wins to 18.

In October, the Atlas Lions beat the previous record of 15 set by Spain set between June 2008 and 2009.

The game against Uganda was part of its preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations finals, which it opens with a match against Comoros in Rabat on 21 December.

Uganda scored an own goal through defender Herbert Achai in the fourth minute, with Ismael Saibari adding Morocco’s second in the 33rd.

Substitute Soufiane Rahimi converted a penalty in the 79th minute while another substitute, Bilal El Khannouss, made it 4-0 with two minutes remaining.