Osimhen's double set Nigeria past Gabon into DR Congo final in world cup qualifying

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a World Cup Group C qualifying match agaist Benin in Uyo, Nigeria, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Justina Aniefiok/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

The match seemed destined for a dramatic penalty shootout after a rollercoaster end to normal time. Nigeria's Akor Adams broke the deadlock with a late goal, only for Gabon's Mario Lemina to snatch a dramatic equalizer with a deflected shot in the final minute of regulation, pushing the game into an additional 30 minutes.

The momentum shifted decisively in extra time. Substitute Chidera Ejuke first restored Nigeria's lead, before the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, took over.

The Napoli striker, who was the top scorer in last season's UEFA Champions League, netted twice to seal the comprehensive 4-1 victory and cement his status as the team's talisman.

Final hurdle: Nigeria to face DR Congo

With the win, Nigeria advances to the African playoff final on Sunday, where they will face the Democratic Republic of Congo, who eliminated Cameroon 1-0 in the other semifinal.

The winner of this final in Rabat will earn a spot in the six-team intercontinental playoffs next March, where two final tickets to the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be at stake.

