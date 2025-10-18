Child soldiers released by South Sudan's People's Defence Forces prepare for civilian life

South Sudan’s efforts to end the recruitment of child soldiers appear to be paying off. According to the UN Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, some children have just been released by the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

Brigadier Akech Maker, SSPDF Brigade 16 Commander in Yambio, Western Equatoria, attended the official handover ceremony.

“We, in the SSPDF, will not allow the recruitment of children into the army," he said. "If a child shows interest, we will guide them towards education instead. I urge institutions to support these children fully, so they do not return to barracks.”

Officials from Disarmament, Demobilisation, and Reintegration (DDR) conducted a registration and verification processes required to facilitate the children's transition back to civilian life. And they’ll keep watching to make sure no children return to combat.

Hellen Ernasio is Chairperson of DDR in Western Equatoria, said, “We shall continue monitoring to see that they are not there so that our army is clean from that list of shame that came upon them because of recruiting children and other violations against child rights.”

Return to civilian life

At a temporary haven, social workers and UNICEF staff support the children with psychological services, learning materials and personalised guidance as they readapt to civilian life.

“We are going to provide psychosocial support to these children in the transit center that is at CTC, and we will also assess their needs in terms of skills or what they would like to go for, formal learning, or skills training,” said Clement Gbatanawo, from the UNICEF office in Yambio.

Rita Bampo is a Child Protection Officer at the UNMISS Yambio Field Office.

“UNMISS will continue to monitor and ensure this reintegration process is successful, and then these children are in society, and there is no power to pull them back into the armed group or any armed force," she said. "We are urging all parties to the conflict, the commanders out there, to ensure that any child within their command is released to the respective organisation or entity.”

UNICEF estimates that about 19,000 child soldiers in South Sudan. The hope is that for these children, that journey is over.