DRC President Tshisekedi publicly appeals to Kagame to halt M23 violence

Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi directly appealed to Rwandan President Paul Kagame to end his country's support for the M23 rebel group, issuing a public plea for peace during an international forum in Brussels with his counterpart seated in the audience.

Speaking at the European Union's Global Gateway Forum, President Tshisekedi shifted from his prepared remarks to address the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC.

"I have seen the President of Rwanda, that is who I am talking about," Tshisekedi stated, looking toward Kagame. "I extend my hand and ask that we cease hostilities. Let’s halt this escalation."

He explicitly called on Kagame to "give the order to the M23 troops who have been supported by your country," emphasizing that the violence has "already killed enough people."

An appeal for history's judgment

The Congolese leader framed his request as a critical turning point, asserting that "history will be our judge."

He urged a collective pivot away from conflict and toward development, stating, "It's time that we stop. We need to turn now towards peace and growth."

The public nature of the appeal, made before global leaders and on social media, significantly raises the diplomatic stakes in a conflict that has displaced millions over years.

Unresolved tension at an investment forum

The poignant appeal occurred at an event designed to foster international investment in infrastructure and partnerships, creating a stark contrast between the forum's goals of "global connectivity" and the bitter regional dispute.

President Kagame, who was present in the audience, did not have an immediate opportunity to respond, leaving Tshisekedi's call for a cessation of violence hanging in the air and underscoring the deep challenges to achieving peace.