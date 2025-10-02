Cameroon’s UNDP leader Beloboumama Egari to challenge Paul Biya in Presidential race

Nearly eight million Cameroonians will head to the polls on October 12, 2025, in an election that could mark a turning point in the country’s political history. Among the candidates is Beloboumama Egari, president of the National Union for Democracy and Progress (UNDP), a long-time ally of President Paul Biya who is now challenging him at the ballot box.

Egari, who has held roles both in government and opposition, said his party’s decision to contest the election reflects their constitutional right. “My party, the UNDP, convened its decision-making bodies on June 21, and we decided to present ourselves in this election,” he told Africanios Television.

At 80, Egari dismissed concerns about his age, insisting it gives him an advantage. “If you are lucky to live long, you also have the chance to learn, such has been my case. I thank the Lord for allowing me to be on the Cameroonian political scene for several decades,” he said.

His dual experience as a government minister and as a parliamentary leader, he argued, strengthens his vision for Cameroon. “Having experience both as a government leader and as someone who also spent at least six years in the National Assembly gave me an experience that I believe is rare in our country,” he explained.

Egari outlined key priorities, including infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and education. He expressed concern that “after more than 60 years of sovereignty as a nation, we still have children who go to school under a tree.”

When asked about accusations that he shares responsibility for the government’s failures, Egari defended his record. He said his participation in past administrations was based on agreed-upon government programs, but now believes the UNDP can deliver better results.

Cameroon’s Constitutional Council, often criticised over its independence, will play a decisive role in confirming the results. Egari said he hopes the institution will uphold the law while stressing his party’s push for stronger independence of national institutions.

As the campaign heats up, the veteran politician faces a crowded opposition field, including a so-called consensus candidate backed by the Union for Change. Egari dismissed the selection, saying it lacked legitimacy.

With the election just weeks away, all eyes will be on whether Egari’s blend of political experience and reform promises can win over a population eager for change.