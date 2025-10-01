Gabon’s president’s party wins most seats in first legislative elections since 2023 coup

The Democratic Union of Builders, a party launched just months ago by President Brice Oligui Nguema, has taken the lead in the first round of legislative elections, winning 55 out of 145 seats in the National Assembly.

This marks the country's first legislative vote since a 2023 military coup ended the Bongo family's 50-year grip on power. Former President Ali Bongo Ondimba’s party, the PDG, managed only three seats, with both parties sharing four seats on joint tickets.

A second round is set for October 11, where 77 undecided constituencies, mostly contested between the UDB and PDG, will determine the final makeup of parliament.

Gabon now operates under a presidential system, restored after Gen Oligui Nguema won April’s election, following the adoption of a controversial electoral code that allowed military figures, including himself, to run.

While legislative powers remain limited, this vote is being seen as a key test of Gabon's transition back to constitutional rule.