Steam at a crossroads: can Morocco's ancient hammams endure?

For centuries, the communal hammam has been the beating heart of Moroccan social life, a sanctuary for cleansing and connection. But now, this ancient tradition is facing an existential threat from the triple pressures of modernity, rising costs, and changing lifestyles, forcing a delicate balance between preservation and adaptation.

Rooted in Roman and Islamic traditions, the hammam's design—a progression of vaulted rooms from cold to searing heat—has changed little over generations.

It was more than a bath; it was a vital social hub, especially for women. "The hammam provided them with a chance to connect and exchange information... particularly on matters deemed taboo," explains psychosociologist Mohssine Benzakour.

For a small fee, families would spend hours in this weekly ritual of physical and social purification.

Modern life demands a new blueprint

The relentless pace of modern work and the convenience of home bathrooms are eroding the tradition.

"Today’s youth... now aim to finish their visit in just one hour," notes hammam owner Mariam Alaoui.

In response, a new wave of modern hammams is emerging.

They preserve traditional elements like handcrafted zellige tiles and aromatic herbs but add private sessions, massages, and relaxation zones to cater to clients seeking a faster, more exclusive wellness experience.

An uncertain future amid economic heat

Beyond social shifts, economic pressures are mounting.

The costs of firewood, water, and wages have soared, a crisis compounded by pandemic closures and ongoing water shortages.

"Traditional hammams are gradually diminishing for several objective reasons," states Benzakour, citing cost, social change, and home comfort.

While modern hammams innovate, they too face competition from luxury spas.

The challenge is clear: adapt without losing the soul of this centuries-old cultural pillar.