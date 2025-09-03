Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Former DRC president Joseph Kabila denounces "politically motivated" trial

Former Democratic Republic of the Congo President Joseph Kabila, centre, meets with religious leaders at his Kinyogote residence in Goma, 29 May 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Former Congolese president Joseph Kabila reacted on Tuesday after a military prosecutor sought the death penalty during his treason trial last week. Kabila denounced a political move designed to “silence the opposition.” 

"This trial has nothing to do with justice", he said in a document.

He criticised his successor Félix Tshisekedi, saying he had not taken responsibility for his government’s failures. Kabila also accused Tshisekedi's of corruption related to the mining provinces of Katanga.

The former head of state also called for dialogue between all parties of the national political scene. "Reconciliation will come neither from partial agreements nor from selective trials," he said.

Kabila ended his two-year self-imposed exile in April when he arrived in Goma just months after M23 rebels seized the eastern city. 

The Congolese Senate later revoked his parliamentary immunity, paving the way for legal proceedings.

The ex-president is being tried in absentia before the High Military Court since late July, in a treason case that includes war crimes, rape and murder charges. 

Congolese authorities accuse him of supporting the Rwanda-backed M23 group and plotting to overthrow the government. 

Kabila described the claims as “false and politically motivated” and denounced a lack of evidence. 

In addition to the death penalty, the prosecutor on Friday asked for a 20-year-sentence for Kabila's alleged condoning of war crimes, and 15 years for conspiracy. 

Additional sources • RFI

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..