Morocco crowned CHAN Champions: A historic third triumph!

Morocco celebrate titile win after defeating Madagascar in the CHAN competition  
By Rédaction Africanews

African Football

In a thrilling conclusion to the tournament, Morocco has made history by becoming the first team to win the African Nations Championship (CHAN) for a remarkable third time.

The Atlas Lions triumphed over Madagascar with a score of 3-2 in an exciting final held at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday evening.

Oussama Lamlioui delivered an outstanding performance, scoring two goals, including a stunning late winner that sealed Morocco's victory.

Madagascar, however, put up a strong fight, initially taking the lead with a spectacular long-range volley from Felicite Manohantsoa in the ninth minute. They later equalized with a goal from Toky Rakotondraibe midway through the second half.

Morocco had a chance to score early, with Lamlioui breaking through the defense within the first two minutes, but he missed the opportunity, dragging his shot wide. Despite the early miss, Morocco rallied back to secure their historic win.

