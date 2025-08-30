Two years on: Survivors of Johannesburg fire still await support and housing

On Sunday, 31 August, it will be two years since a tragic building fire in Johannesburg killed 76 people. This incident is often compared to the UK's Grenfell Tower disaster.

Two years later, many survivors remain homeless. They feel abandoned by the government, which has failed to fulfill its promises to provide housing and address safety issues.

The BBC's Mayeni Jones spoke to some affected individuals. One survivor, Vusi Tshabalala, narrowly escaped the fire. He fled while covered in a wet blanket. Vusi believes authorities are not doing enough to support survivors. He and many others are still without permanent homes.

Vusi Tshabalala said, "Different places, they take us. But they didn’t provide us with anything. I don’t see any change. If people are still living like this, I do not see any change."

Thobeka Biyela is another survivor. She works as a police volunteer. Earlier this year, she was shot while sleeping at home. Thobeka heard gunshots but did not see who shot her. She suffers from daily pain and needs medication to cope.

She wants the authorities to relocate her. She was promised temporary housing, but two years later, she still has no news about a move.

Thobeka said, "I was shot while I was asleep. Doctors didn’t remove the bullet. I have to buy pain pills. It’s not safe here. I really blame the government for what is happening."

The BBC reporter also spoke with Nomzamo Zondo. She is a lawyer and the executive director of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa. Ms. Zondo highlighted the struggle to move people from temporary emergency accommodation. She noted that real change will take time.

With South Africa hosting the G20 leaders' summit in November, President Ramaphosa has ordered a cleanup of Johannesburg’s neighborhoods.

Nomzamo Zondo stated, "The G20 is just two months away. In that time, it’s unlikely that much will be done. Our hope is that the commitment to improving the inner city will outlive the G20. We want dignified housing for the poor and to prevent another Usindiso."