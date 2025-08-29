Impending assault on Gaza City sparks mass exodus and deepens humanitarian fears

As Israeli troops mass for a major offensive, hundreds of Palestinian families are fleeing south into already overcrowded zones, with aid groups warning of catastrophic consequences and ceasefire talks stalled.

A new wave of displacement is sweeping through Gaza as hundreds of Palestinians heeded Israeli evacuation orders and fled Gaza City on Thursday, anticipating a full-scale military operation that officials warn could destroy the territory's largest urban center.

The exodus comes amid intensified airstrikes on eastern districts and the Jabaliya refugee camp, signaling the start of a long-anticipated offensive announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this month.

With ground forces encircling the city, residents are fleeing to central Gaza, an area aid organizations say is already overwhelmed and facing famine.

A dire flight south under fire

The Israeli military has instructed civilians to move southward towards the towns of Deir al-Balah and Zawaida and the coastal area of Muwasi, designated a humanitarian zone.

However, these areas are already crammed with makeshift tents and lack adequate sanitation, food, or medical care.

Witnesses report a steady stream of families, carrying their belongings on carts and vehicles, joining the thousands who have been displaced multiple times over the nine-month conflict.

Many are setting up new tents on any available patch of land, further straining the limited resources of the central region.

Israel’s stated objective and stark warning

Israel has stated that the operation is necessary to target Hamas’s last major stronghold, alleging the group maintains a vast network of tunnels and command centers within the city.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a stark warning, stating the coming operation would likely lead to the city's destruction.

The goal, as stated by Netanyahu, is to “reclaim” the city and deal a decisive blow to the militant group.

Ground troops are already engaged on the outskirts, and a full-scale assault is believed to be imminent, potentially beginning within days.

A deepening humanitarian catastrophe

The United Nations and international aid agencies have issued urgent warnings that a major battle in Gaza City will dramatically worsen the already severe humanitarian crisis.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are displaced, and much of the territory lies in ruins.

Aid groups have long cautioned that the conflict, coupled with Israeli restrictions on aid, has pushed the population to the brink of famine.

While Israel has dismissed a recent UN declaration of famine as an “outright lie,” international organizations point to widespread starvation and a collapsed healthcare system.

Ceasefire stalled and hostage concerns

The looming offensive casts a shadow over stalled ceasefire and hostage negotiations. Mediators are currently awaiting Israel’s next move as talks have hit an impasse.

The potential assault also raises acute concerns among many Israelis about the fate of the hostages still held in Gaza.

It is believed 20 hostages taken during Hamas’s October 7th attack may have survived, while another 30 are thought to be deceased.

Families fear a high-intensity urban battle could jeopardize their lives.

As tanks gather and families flee, the world watches, braced for a new chapter of destruction in a conflict with no end in sight.