CHAN co-hosts score hat trick with all three nations advancing to the quarter-finals

Morocco's player Badr Benoun, right, holds up the African Nations Championship trophy after the team beat Nigeria in the final of the African Nations Championship Feb. 4, 2018   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

African Football

The delayed 2024 African Nations Championship is heading into the last eight with quarter-finals due to start on Friday.

Tournament co-hosts, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda secured their place in the quarter-finals in an unexpected hat trick, with all three coming top of their respective groups.   

The quarter-finals will take place over two days.

Group A winners Kenya will face Madagascar in Nairobi on Friday. From Group B, Tanzania take on Morocco in Dar-es-Salaam.   

On Saturday, Group C's Sudan meet Algeria at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, and Uganda go head to head against Senegal in Kampala.  

The winners will advance to the semi-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the much anticipated grand final kicking off next Saturday, August 30, at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.  

