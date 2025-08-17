France says citizen arrested in Mali is an accredited embassy employee

France on Saturday said a Frenchman arrested in Mali is an accredited member of its embassy in the capital Bamako and that accusations against him were "unfounded".

Mali said it took Yann Vezilier into custody recently along with two generals and other military personnel, accusing them of taking part in an alleged plot to destabilise the country.

In the statement released on Thursday, the junta described him as a French intelligence agent who had mobilised soldiers and civil society actors.

France’s foreign affairs ministry said it was in talks with the Malian authorities to dispel what it said was a “misunderstanding" and obtain his immediate release.

It added that Vezilier’s arrest was in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Mali’s opposition in exile has described the alleged destabilisation plans as false and urged the junta to produce evidence.

The Patriotic Resistance Front – which combines politicians living abroad – has demanded the release of those arrested and a return to constitutional order.

Mali has experience over a decade of turmoil marked by Islamist insurgencies in the north and political instability.

This culminated in a series of coups in 2020 and 2021 that brought current president General Assimi Goita to power.

In 2022, Mali cut military ties with former colonial power, France, and has turned instead to Russia for support.

The junta has also failed to keep its promise to hold elections.

Instead, in June, Goita was granted a five-year renewable term and political activities were suspended across the country.