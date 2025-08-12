DRC: Rwanda denies its forces helped rebels kill civilians

Rwanda on Monday termed as 'false' accusations by the UN that its forces took part alongside rebels in the killings of several hundred civilians in eastern Congo.

Citing firsthand accounts, the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that M23 rebels killed at least 319 civilians in a series of attacks on four villages in North Kivu province in July.

It said the killings took place on farms in the Rutshuru territory between July 9 and July 21.

The agency said the rebels were assisted by Rwandan forces.

In a statement by the foreign affairs ministry Monday, Kigali called the accusation 'unacceptable'.

It accused the UN's right agency -without evidence- of seeeking to undermine efforts to end the conflict in Congo's east.

In July, Kinshasa and M23 rebels signed a declaration of principles after weeks of meetings in Doha, Qatar's capital - committing to a permanent ceasefire.

But clashes continue on the ground.

Several UN reports have pinned Rwanda on sending thousands of forces, armour and logistics to aid M23 rebels. Kigali has denied the accusation.

The continuing violence could threaten the efforts to get Congo and the rebels to sign a permanent peace deal by Aug. 18 as hoped for.

One of the deal’s conditions is the protection of civilians and the safe return of millions of displaced people.