UN warns of growing terror threats from ISIS and Al-Qaida, especially in Africa and Syria

The threat posed by Islamic State and al-Qaida extremists is escalating in Africa and Syria, according to a new UN report released Wednesday. UN experts say Africa remains the epicenter of terror activity, with groups like al-Qaida-linked JNIM in West Africa and al-Shabab in the East steadily expanding territory.

In the Sahel, JNIM is reportedly capable of complex attacks involving drones and IEDs, while al-Shabab maintains strongholds in Somalia and deepens ties with Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Syria is emerging as a key strategic base for both ISIS and al-Qaida’s external operations following the ouster of President Bashar Assad. Over 5,000 foreign fighters were reportedly involved in the December offensive that toppled Damascus.

Meanwhile, ISIS continues to threaten Europe and the Americas, with radicalized individuals inspired online. The UN cited an ISIS-linked vehicular attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people — the deadliest in the U.S. since 2016.

Experts also warn of increasing financial strain on ISIS, with fighter salaries hitting record lows and new covert methods being used to move funds undetected.