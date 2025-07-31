Gaza receives airdropped aid while ground access remains critically restricted

Despite new Israeli measures aimed at easing access, aid groups report that current deliveries fall far short of what is needed. The Israeli military says 220 trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday — less than half the daily number brought in during a recent ceasefire. The United Nations says most aid is being intercepted by desperate crowds. Over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed near distribution points since May, according to health officials and the UN. Residents say the chaos and violence around aid deliveries show the scale of the crisis, with many calling for safe, structured access to food.