Deadly border clash between Ugandan and South Sudanese troops highlights ongoing tensions

Uganda
A deadly firefight erupted along the Uganda–South Sudan border, leaving at least four soldiers dead, according to Uganda's military. The clash, which occurred in Uganda’s remote West Nile region, was reportedly sparked when South Sudanese forces crossed into Ugandan territory and refused to withdraw.
Uganda's army spokesman, Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, said three South Sudanese troops were killed in retaliation after a Ugandan soldier died in the incursion. However, a South Sudanese official claims five of their soldiers were killed in what he called a “surprise attack.”
Both countries’ militaries have agreed to a ceasefire and promised an investigation into the incident. The two neighbors have long disputed stretches of their shared border, despite a joint demarcation committee working toward a 2027 resolution.
While minor clashes have occurred in the past, such deadly confrontations between the two allied forces remain rare.
02:32
Where is the civil war in Sudan heading?
01:00
NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani 'heeds critics' and goes back to Africa - for a visit
Go to video
Southern Syria: renewed violence between Druze and Bedouin clans
00:54
Haitians mark annual Voodoo-Christian pilgrimage amid gang violence
01:00
Pix of the Day: July 16, 2025
02:11
Witchcraft and politics: Uganda’s election season sparks supernatural surge