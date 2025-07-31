Deadly border clash between Ugandan and South Sudanese troops highlights ongoing tensions

A deadly firefight erupted along the Uganda–South Sudan border, leaving at least four soldiers dead, according to Uganda's military. The clash, which occurred in Uganda’s remote West Nile region, was reportedly sparked when South Sudanese forces crossed into Ugandan territory and refused to withdraw.

Uganda's army spokesman, Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, said three South Sudanese troops were killed in retaliation after a Ugandan soldier died in the incursion. However, a South Sudanese official claims five of their soldiers were killed in what he called a “surprise attack.”

Both countries’ militaries have agreed to a ceasefire and promised an investigation into the incident. The two neighbors have long disputed stretches of their shared border, despite a joint demarcation committee working toward a 2027 resolution.

While minor clashes have occurred in the past, such deadly confrontations between the two allied forces remain rare.