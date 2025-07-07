Welcome to Africanews

Kenyan police block access to Nairobi city centre ahead of planned government protests

Riot police scatter protesters with water canons during the historic 1990 "Saba Saba" protests for democratic reforms in the Kangemi slum of Nairobi, Kenya Monday, July 7 2025  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Kenya

Police in Nairobi blocked major roads into the Kenyan capital on Monday ahead of planned anti-government protests.  

Private and public vehicles and most pedestrians were barred from accessing the city center, and many businesses remained closed.  

Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse any crowds that managed to gather.  

Kenyans had planned demonstrations to protest police brutality, poor governance, and to demand the resignation of President Ruto resignation over alleged corruption and the high cost of living. 

July 7 is a significant date in Kenya’s recent history. It marks the first major protests 35 years ago that called for an end to the one-party state and the transition to a multiparty democracy.  

The Kenyan capital has seen a number of violent protests since Ruto took office two years ago. In 2024, angry crowds stormed parliament during anti-tax demonstrations. Last month, protests erupted following the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.  

Ruto campaigned on empowering the working class but has since introduced new taxes and cut fuel subsidies. He has also failed to deliver on a promise to curb police brutality.

