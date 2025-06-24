Welcome to Africanews

Trump says says between Iran and Israel has come into effect

US President Donald Trump, 21 June 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Carlos Barria/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Israel

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, announced hours earlier, was now in place ending the 12-day war.

In a post on his Truth social media, he urged both countries not to violate it.

The announcement came after Iran launched waves of missiles at Israel, which it described  as its last round, killing four people in the southern city of Beersheba.

It is unclear how many people have been killed or injured in Iran overnight.

When Trump announced the ceasefire, he appeared to suggest they would have time to complete missions that were underway before it began in a staged process.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will," Trump wrote, "I would like to congratulate both countries on having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end what should be called 'THE 12 DAY WAR.'"

Calling the agreement a breakthrough that "could have saved the Middle East from years of destruction," Trump ended his announcement with a sweeping message of unity: "God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!"

While the mutual strikes continued into the early hours of the morning, both Iran and Israel have now agreed to the ceasefire.

