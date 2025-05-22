Kenyan and Ugandan activists still held in Tanzania

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi is at the centre of a diplomatic storm. Mwangi was detained in Tanzania alongside Ugandan lawyer Agather Atuhaire after traveling to observe opposition leader Tundu Lissu’s court hearing.

Agather Atuhaire Atuhaire, a human rights lawyer, joined Mwangi as part of an East African delegation. Both remain in the custody of Tanzanian immigration authorities, with little information released.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu has warned against what she calls “foreign interference,” following a failed attempt by other Kenyan civil society leaders to attend the hearing.

The crackdown follows the arrest of opposition leader Tundu Lissu on treason charges, which his supporters call politically motivated.

As regional tensions grow, questions remain over the treatment of foreign observers caught in the fallout.