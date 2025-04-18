Welcome to Africanews

Trump administration plans to shut down nearly 30 U.S. embassies — over half in Africa

President Donald Trump speaks before a luncheon with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Washington  
Alex Brandon/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

By Agencies

The Trump administration is considering a significant reduction in the United States' diplomatic presence worldwide, with a proposal to close nearly 30 embassies and consulates, over half of which are located in Africa.

This initiative is part of a broader plan to cut the State Department's budget by nearly 50%, aiming to reduce foreign aid by approximately 75%.

According to an internal State Department document, the proposed closures include embassies in Lesotho, Eritrea, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, The Gambia, and South Sudan. Additionally, consulates in Durban, South Africa, and Douala, Cameroon, are slated for closure, with their responsibilities potentially being transferred to neighboring countries.

Critics of the proposal express concern that reducing the U.S. diplomatic footprint in Africa could diminish American influence on the continent, especially as other global powers, such as China, continue to expand their presence. They argue that such closures could hinder diplomatic relations, economic partnerships, and the promotion of democratic values.

The administration's plan also includes the potential closure of embassies in European countries like Malta and Luxembourg, as well as consulates in various cities across Europe and Asia . These proposed changes are part of a larger effort to streamline government operations and reduce federal spending.

