US Aid suspension undermines UN humanitarian initiatives in DRC

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Bruno Lemarquis, expressed significant concern on Tuesday regarding the U.S. administration's decision to suspend foreign aid.

He stated that this move has severely affected the operations of several UN agencies and international NGOs working in the region, with some activities being completely halted.

During a video briefing from Kinshasa, Lemarquis highlighted the dire humanitarian conditions faced by many residents in Goma, where essential services like water and electricity are still not fully functional.

He reported that hospitals in Goma are overwhelmed, mortuaries are at capacity, and medical teams are struggling to manage an unprecedented influx of war casualties amid shortages of medicine and supplies.

The risk of epidemics, particularly cholera and Mpox, is alarmingly high, and food prices have surged, leading to an increasing number of people requiring food assistance daily.

Lemarquis identified the delivery of aid to Goma as one of the most significant challenges currently faced, noting that the Goma airport, which serves as the primary humanitarian lifeline, remains closed for various reasons.

He informed reporters that the DRC was the largest recipient of U.S. humanitarian aid in 2024, receiving $910 million out of a total of $1.3 billion, which accounts for 70 percent of the aid.

The humanitarian official emphasized that the heavy reliance on U.S. funding has forced many programs to shut down, affecting emergency health services, shelter, and coordination efforts within his office.

He remarked that while smaller donors are trying to help, their contributions are insufficient to meet the vast needs, making it challenging to offset a 70 percent dependency on a single donor.