Suspected Marburg virus outbreak in Tanzania sparks concern

A suspected outbreak of the Marburg virus in northwest Tanzania has infected nine people, killing eight, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This alarming development comes just weeks after neighboring Rwanda declared its own outbreak of the deadly virus officially over.

The Marburg virus, a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever with a fatality rate of up to 88%, is closely related to Ebola. Both viruses are endemic to East Africa and are believed to be transmitted to humans through fruit bats. The recent Tanzanian outbreak has been reported in the Kagera region, which shares a border with Rwanda.

The WHO confirmed it received reports of the suspected cases on January 10. Symptoms among patients include headache, high fever, muscle weakness, back pain, vomiting blood, and severe external bleeding. Samples from two patients are undergoing testing at Tanzania's national laboratory, with efforts underway to trace and monitor all contacts, including healthcare workers.

The outbreak in Rwanda, which ended on December 20, infected 66 people and claimed 15 lives. Its proximity to Tanzania’s Kagera region heightens concerns about cross-border transmission. Marburg virus spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated materials like bedding and clothing, underscoring the need for swift containment measures.

This is not the first time Tanzania has grappled with the Marburg virus. In March 2023, an outbreak in the same Kagera region killed six people and lasted nearly two months. The recurrence of cases in the region underscores the virus's persistent threat.

Rwanda’s ability to end its outbreak highlights the importance of coordinated public health responses. Both Rwanda and Tanzania face the ongoing challenge of controlling infectious diseases in areas where health infrastructure is often limited.

The WHO is working closely with Tanzanian authorities to confirm the outbreak and mitigate its spread. With Rwanda recently emerging from its own crisis, regional cooperation will be critical in addressing the Marburg virus and safeguarding public health in East Africa.