Burkina Faso bans colonial wigs in courts to embrace cultural identity

Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré has banned the use of British and French colonial-style wigs by judges, marking a significant move to decolonise the country’s judicial system.

Announcing the decision, President Traoré stressed the importance of breaking away from colonial traditions and embracing practices that reflect Burkina Faso’s cultural heritage. The ban is part of his broader push to foster national identity and assert the country’s sovereignty.

Colonial-era wigs have long been symbols of foreign influence in African legal systems. Burkina Faso now joins other nations on the continent in discarding such relics in favour of indigenous traditions.

This decision underscores a growing trend across Africa, where countries are revisiting colonial legacies and opting for systems that resonate with their people. It’s a symbolic step that speaks to a larger cultural renaissance sweeping the continent.